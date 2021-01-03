Marina Mayor says some residential streets may not see repairs for 20 years

News

MARINA, Calif. (KION)

Marina residents and officials worry some of the most damaged residential streets may not see repairs for up to 20 years.

Long stretches of potholes and loose gravel are some of the concerns the residents on Andrew Circle say they are most concerned about, arguing it's a matter of safety.

One resident says he rides his bike in the area frequently and is growing increasingly worried for his safety on the roads.

"It's like riding an alligator," says Tom Bolea.

“We hear complaints about children and adults either falling off their bikes and scraping their knees or legs," says Marina Mayor Bruce Delgado.

"The other complaints we have are jarred shocks and struts and alignment when their cars hit a pothole at a good speed, it can damage the car."

Mayor Delgado says complaints of damaged or unsafe conditions increase every year and explains a software used by the city puts an emphasis on maintaining roads in seemingly good condition to keep those from falling apart.

Mayor Delgado says the city will decide on how to spend a $2.6 million dollar budget in the next few months and is pushing for residents to speak up at the next city council meeting on January 17th to make residential road repairs a priority.

“If we spend it on the streets that aren’t in worst condition first, the money will run out and we’ll end up with a worse problem," says Mayor Delgado.