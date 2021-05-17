Millions in funding allocated to transportation projects in Monterey, Santa Cruz Counties

News

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) The California Transportation Commission announced that it is providing millions of dollars for projects in Monterey and Santa Cruz Counties.

In total, it is providing more than $924 million for projects to improve critical transportation infrastructure around the state, Nearly half of the funding comes from the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

“Caltrans is building a brighter future through a transportation network that serves all Californians,” said Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin. “This significant investment will help us fortify and enhance our state’s vast network of highways, bridges, transit lines, bikeways and pedestrian routes.”

One of the projects is in the Castroville area. Caltrans said the CTC will provide $7.6 million to widen and improve bridge railing of the Castroville overhead on SR 156 between the SR 156/183 separation and Castroville Boulevard. It will also provide $2.3 million to build a wildlife undercrossing on Highway 17 near Laurel Road north of Scotts Valley.

Caltrans said it also reported to the CTC about the $13 million in repairs on Highway 1 south of Big Sur where a section of road washed out near Rat Creek in January. The repairs were finished two months ahead of the target reopening date.