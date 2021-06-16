Santa Cruz police search for Costco robbery suspect seen wearing Winnie the Pooh sweatshirt
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Santa Cruz police are asking for the community's help as they try to identify a burglary suspect.
The person seen in pictures shared by police is believed to have burglarized a Costco in the city on March 6 shortly after noon. The same person is also a suspect in burglaries at other Costco stores in Mountain View and Foster City as well as an attempted burglary in Gilroy.
The suspect was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with Winnie the Pooh on the front. He is described as a White male between 45 and 55 years old with a medium to slightly chubby build. He is about 5'10" to 6' tall and was also wearing a gray baseball cap, jeans, a light-colored belt and black shoes.
The suspect may have been driving a small silver or gray SUV or hatchback car.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Trevor Kendall at 831-420-5963. To remain anonymous, call the tip line at 831-420-5995.
OK, Pooh fans, help the police. LOL. Is this article real? Gangs are ravaging the Central Coast and we’re looking for someone who stole from Costco? Seriously?