Salinas man sentenced to prison for raping stranger, causing ‘significant’ injuries

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas resident Isaac Garcia has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison after pleading guilty forcible rape with special allegations for causing great bodily injury and personally using a gun, according to the Monterey County District Attorney's Office.

The victim reported that Garcia approached her early in the morning and punched her in the face before hitting her face with a handgun. Investigators said he told her repeatedly that he would kill her and forcibly raped her.

A couple interrupted Garcia, according to the DA's Office, and he left the area. The victim was left with "significant" injuries to her head, a broken nose and a broken hand. Garcia was a stranger to the victim.

In addition to prison time, Garcia will be required to register as a sex offender for life.