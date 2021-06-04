Local residents excited about outdoor dining extension

News

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) Hundreds of residents and visitors came out in Monterey on Friday to celebrate the start of the weekend, with restrictions starting to ease and case rates down.

If there is one thing we have gotten used to during the pandemic, it is eating outdoors in the open air. And after Governor Gavin Newsom's announcement on Thursday, you might be able to stay outside a while longer.

"Even though the weather can be sometimes a little iffy, it's just nice to be able to be out," said Tavi Dejager, who was visiting Monterey from Nashville on Friday.

Newsom says restaurants can keep their outdoor dining services through the end of the year. And that's not all: you will still be able to take your favorite cocktail home as the state is allowing for takeout alcohol to continue too.

"Yeah, we're going to grab some for our hotel, honestly," said Madison Hunt, who was visiting Monterey from Nashville as well on Friday.

"Financially, for businesses that have been closed, they really probably should keep doing it," said Dejager.

Most food business have had to rely on takeout and outdoor seating over the pandemic as strict rules hit restaurants hard. Those additions were a way to make more money with safety rules greatly limiting customers.

California is set to lift most restrictions on June 15, including mask mandates and social distancing rules.

That means restaurants and shops can go back to full capacity. But state officials hope continuing outdoors will also help prevent any COVID-19 spikes.

"I think this gives them the opportunity to expand their menus, and it's nicer outside. So I think it's a good thing," said Debenedetti.

The state's Alcoholic Beverage Control did ease rules in March last year that allowed restaurants to sell alcohol out the door. This includes bottles of beer and wine and pre-mixed cocktails when ordered with food. But not everyone is keen on letting that continue.

"I mean, I think of New Orleans, where if you're on Bourbon Street and you've got walk-about cocktails. I don't know if that's a good idea on a universal basis across the country and certainly across California," said Debenedetti.

While the new allowances will extend until the end of the year, lawmakers are already considering a new proposal that could make it permanent.