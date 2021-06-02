Salinas man sentenced to prison for shooting, killing his brother

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas resident Mark Nall has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for the shooting death of his brother.

In January 2019, the Monterey County District Attorney's Office said Nall and his brother were at his brother's home drinking and got into a verbal fight.

During the fight, Nall reportedly left the home and walked to his vehicle, where he got a handgun, walked around the vehicle and shot his brother seven times. The victim was not armed and was only holding a beer can, according to the DA's Office.

Nall claimed that he acted in self-defense when deputies and detectives from the Monterey County Sheriff's Office arrived and interviewed him. He said he thought his brother had gotten his own gun.

He was charged with voluntary manslaughter and an enhancement for use of a gun.