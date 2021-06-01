Salinas shooting sends two juveniles to the hospital Monday night

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION)

Two juveniles are recovering from gunshot wounds after a shooting near Del Monte Avenue in Salinas.

According to the Salinas Police Department, at around 10 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation that detected several gun shots near the 900 block of Del Monte Avenue. As officers arrived on scene, they said two gunshot victims arrived at a local hospital.

One 17-year-old victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso while the second victim, a 16-year-old, had gunshot wounds to his upper torso and extremities. Both juveniles are expected to survive.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Salinas Police Department at 831-758-7321. If you would like to remain anonymous you can the tip line at 831-775-4222.