Hollister raises new pride flag to kick off Pride month

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION) For the second year in a row, the city of Hollister is raising a pride flag outside city hall in honor of the LGBTQ+ community Tuesday. This year, their flag features two additional black and brown stripes to represent the Black and Latino communities.

This comes after some challenges within the city council and push-back from local community members who raised concerns of a pride flag being displayed next to a US flag, according to Hollister City Council Member Rolan Resendiz.

Members of the local LGBTQ+ community say that to them, raising the flag is a message of hope and embrace by the community as a whole.

