Firefighters put out one acre fire near Mount Madonna Sunday

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) A one acre fire has been contained and controlled near Mount Madonna on Sunday in Santa Cruz County.

The Pacific Fire broke out on heavy duff, which is ground litter falling from trees, at 350 Hecker Pass Road. It was reported around 7 a.m. Sunday.

Cal Fire CZU had three engines, two water tenders and a strike team on the fire to put out hot spots. The cause is under investigation. The fire did not burn within the CZU Lightning Complex burn area.

Firefighters had to work in steep terrain. Cal Fire says crews will be committed to extinguishing smokes throughout day.

There was not a lot of smoke in the sky because of heavy cloud cover, according to fire officials.

Cal Fire is reminding everyone to be careful during Memorial Day Weekend.