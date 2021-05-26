Salinas police arrest suspect in homicide on N. Main Street

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION)

UPDATE 5/27/2021 9:40 a.m. Salinas police said a man has been arrested in connection to a homicide on N. Main Street.

At around 9:42 a.m. Wednesday, police said they got a report of a victim of a shooting, and when they arrived, they found the body of a 54-year-old in an apartment.

During the investigation, detectives identified 22-year-old Giovanni Jimenez as the suspect. He was found in Salinas at around 12:30 p.m. and arrested. He was booked into the Monterey County Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Gomez at 831-758-7162.

PREVIOUS STORY: Salinas police say detectives are investigating a homicide that happened on N. Main Street near E. Bolivar Street.

Police say that they are still in the early stages of the investigation and did not release any other details.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 831-758-7321. To remain anonymous, call 831-775-4222.