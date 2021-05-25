Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office participating in 2021 Law Enforcement Torch Run

News

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office, along with other law enforcement agencies, will be participating in the 2021 Law Enforcement Torch Run to help fundraise the Special Olympics Northern California.

The Sheriff's Office says their leg of the run is about 3 miles along the coast, before passing the torch off to the next team.

There will also be a Torch Run lighting ceremony at the steps of the Capitol to signify the opening of the Special Olympic's Summer Games virtual programming.

To learn more or donate to the organization, you can click here.