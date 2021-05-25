Monterey County task force investigates case involving $2.5 million worth of stolen vehicles

News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Thirty-five vehicles valued at a total of about $2.5 million have been recovered following an investigation by a Monterey County task force, according to the Monterey County District Attorney's Office.

The case was investigated by the Monterey County Multi-Agency Detail for Combatting Auto Theft (MADCAT), and it began last month when a victim contacted investigators about two vehicles they got through a trade.

Investigators found that both of the vehicles had unregistered vehicle identification numbers and were reported stolen. After serving several search warrants, the DA's Office said MADCAT identified more vehicles and suspects that they believe are connected to a vehicle fraud and fuel theft ring.

Last Thursday, law enforcement agencies from Monterey, Santa Clara, Alameda and Sonoma Counties served search warrants at eight locations in Santa Clara and Alameda Counties. The DA's Office said they found a total of 32 stolen vehicles, a large amount of cash and evidence of the theft of thousands of gallons of diesel fuel.

Investigators say 30-year-old Michael Serrano was arrested in Oakland on auto theft and grand theft charges, and 31-year-old Andres Ramirez-Riveiro was arrested at his Castro Valley home on theft-related charges.

MADCAT found three other stolen vehicles connected to the case over the weekend, according to the DA's Office, bringing the total to 35. The vehicles belonging to the Monterey County victim were found within the county, and the investigation is ongoing.

If you believe you are a victim or have information about the case, you are asked to call the DA's Office's Auto Insurance Fraud unit at 831-755-3225 or MCDAinsurancefraud@co.monterey.ca.us.

The task force includes investigators from the California Highway Patrol, the Monterey County Sheriff's Office, Salinas Police and a Monterey County Deputy District Attorney.

