Monterey County man on parole for child molestation pleads guilty to distributing child pornography

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) A Monterey County man has pleaded guilty to possessing and distributing child pornography and admitted to an enhancement for having a prior strike conviction, according to the Monterey County District Attorney's Office.

The man, identified as 37-year-old Jose Nunez, was convicted of child molestation in November 2009, and after serving his prison sentence, he was placed on parole.

In October 2018, his parole officer learned that Nunez had exchanged child pornography with a parolee in another county, according to the DA's Office, so he took Nunez's cell phone and computer. A forensic investigator searched his devices and social media accounts and found multiple images and two videos depicting child pornography. She also found that he shared videos containing child pornography with another person through a text message.

A judge is expected to sentence Nunez to 16 years in prison in July. He will be required to register as a sex offender for life.