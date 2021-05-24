Smokeless fire pits returned to Carmel Beach

News

CARMEL BY THE SEA, Calif. (KION) Smokeless fire pits have returned to Carmel Beach, according to the Carmel by the Sea Police Officers Association, but they are coming with a warning to users.

There are five fire pits on the beach between Tenth and Twelfth Avenues, and the association is warning users to only burn clean, dry wood and extinguish fires with water.

The association said that trash has been burned in the past, but anything other than wood can leave behind contaminated or hazardous waste, which needs to be hauled away and could damage the pits.

They said they also see people trying to extinguish fires by covering them with sand, but that keeps it smoldering longer and could make it dangerous to clean the pit in the morning.

Beach-goers can use the pits between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.