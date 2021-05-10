PG&E warns of scammers impersonating utility workers

News

SAN FRANCISCO (KION) Pacific Gas and Electric is warning its customers to be on the lookout for potential scammers as it receives more reports of scams involving people posing as employees.

The IRS says some scammers are impersonating utility workers in an attempt to get financial information to file fraudulent tax returns in the victim's names and collect the refunds. The agency said the scammers may contact customers asking for immediate payment to avoid having their electric service disconnected.

PG&E warns that although anyone may be a target for the scams, they often focus on seniors, low-income families, non-English speakers and small business owners.

"We urge customers to be extra vigilant during this time as criminals will use the tax filing deadline to create fear and scam unsuspecting victims, especially when a group of people is vulnerable or in a state of need,” said Marlene Santos, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer at PG&E. “Remember that PG&E will never ask for your financial information over the phone or via email, and will never demand immediate payment for an alleged past-due bill.”

To prevent becoming the victim of a scam, PG&E suggests registering on the utility's website to check balances and not giving out personal information. PG&E said it will not contact a customer for the first time within an hour of disconnection or ask a customer to make payments using methods such as pre-paid debit cards, gift cards, cryptocurrency or digital payment apps. The utility has also suspended disconnections through June 30.

If someone comes to your door claiming to be from PG&E, the utility suggests asking for identification before allowing anyone inside your home because employees always carry identification. If you are still unsure, you can call the customer service line at 1-800-743-5000 to verify the appointment or PG&E presence in the area. Before a scheduled visit, you should get an automated or personal call from a representative to schedule it.

The utility says signs of a potential scam include threats to disconnect service, requests for immediate payment or a prepaid card, refund or rebate offers and "spoofing" authentic numbers.

Anyone who thinks they may be a victim of fraud or feel threatened by a scammer is asked to contact local law enforcement. If you are concerned about a call about a past-due bill or a request for personal information by someone claiming to be from PG&E, you can call the customer service line at 1-800-743-5000.