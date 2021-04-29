Water rate increase approved for parts of Santa Cruz and Monterey Counties
CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) The Pájaro Valley Water Management Agency, which provides water to South Santa Cruz County and North Monterey County's unincorporated areas, just approved a big rate increase that is expected to hike up residents and growers bill each year for the next five years.
