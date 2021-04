News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) There will be a mass vaccination clinic hosted by Nativdad Hospital at Hartnell College on Friday, April 23, 2021 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The clinic will be inside the main campus gym and there will be 1,600 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine available.

You must be 18 years or older to participate in this clinic, you can register for an appointment here.