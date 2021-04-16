Rep. Panetta releases statement about consideration to use Camp Roberts to house unaccompanied minors

News

WASHINGTON (KION) Central Coast Congressman Jimmy Panetta released a statement to the Department of Health and Human Services about the possibility of using Camp Roberts as temporary housing for unaccompanied children who crossed the southern border.

Panetta's office says that if the HHS decides that the Army National Guard post is suitable, it would house them until they could be placed with a family or a sponsor, but before a court determination about their legal status.

“As we continue to deal with the deluge of people, including unaccompanied children of all ages, coming to our southern border to try to avail themselves of our nation’s laws, we must take the appropriate steps to ensure order and compassion as we apply our laws to determine their claims of asylum and attempts to legally reunify with their parents or family members. That means that we must have proper and safe temporary facilities to house those unaccompanied minors while our government legally determines their claims,” Panetta said in a statement. “Recently, I visited one of the many HHS facilities for unaccompanied minors who crossed the southern border and were awaiting placement and legal processing. I found the facility, located in Carrizo Springs, Texas, to be clean, spacious, and safe. If HHS decides that Camp Roberts will be used as a location for one of its many facilities to temporarily house unaccompanied minors, Representative Carbajal and I will ensure that the facility meets those same standards. We have and will continue to be in contact with the Biden Administration and HHS for any further developments on their decision on Camp Roberts, and we will provide the necessary oversight for such temporary housing. Moreover, we will continue our fight for an orderly, efficient, and safe process during the legal determination for those unaccompanied children who came here seeking their family and, ultimately, a better life.”

The HHS has not made a final decision about using Camp Roberts yet, but it is expected to reach a decision soon.Camp Roberts is located in southern Monterey County on the border with San Luis Obispo county, and it is one of several facilities under consideration.