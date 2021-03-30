Assault suspect arrested following lockdown in Santa Cruz

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION)

UPDATE 3/31/2021 5 p.m. Santa Cruz police say a 38-year-old Santa Cruz County resident has been arrested on several charges after a search.

On Tuesday at about 1:20 p.m., officers responded to Felix Street after a report of a domestic disturbance and battery. When they got there, police said they learned that the suspect pulled out a gun during a physical fight and pointed it at the victim while threatening to kill him. The victim was a friend of the person living at the home on Felix street, and both were able to get away.

At first, police did not know if the suspect went into the home or the surrounding neighborhood, so they ordered a shelter in place in an effort to keep nearby residents safe.

During the investigation, detectives learned that the suspect had left and was at another location.

At around 5:30 p.m., police said the suspect was seen on Golf Club Drive, and a team was able to find and arrest him. He was booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail on criminal threats, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment and battery charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 831-420-5820 or call the tip line at 831-420-5995.

UPDATE 3/30/2021 6:50 p.m. Santa Cruz police said they tracked and located the 38-year-old male suspect on the 100 block of Golf Club Drive.

Officers say the suspect is a resident of Santa Cruz County. He is now in custody on charges of criminal threats, assault with a deadly weapon and firearm and false imprisonment.

The investigation is still ongoing.

UPDATE 3/30/2021 5:10 p.m. Santa Cruz police said they have finished searching for a felony suspect in the area between Walti and Chestnut off Laurel Street, and they have lifted a lockdown.

Police said they are continuing to search for the suspect outside the downtown area.

PREVIOUS STORY: Santa Cruz police are asking the community to avoid the area where they are searching for a felony suspect.

They are asking everyone to avoid the area between Walti and Chestnut off Laurel Street, and there is currently police activity near Felix and Laurel streets.

Police say the suspect may be armed.