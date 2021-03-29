Men arrested on gun manufacturing, illegal possession of gun charges after Aromas search
AROMAS, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said two men have been arrested on multiple charges after investigators served a search warrant in the unincorporated area of Aromas.
Last Friday, the Property Crimes Unit and SWAT team served a search warrant near the end of Rea Avenue. During the search, the Sheriff's Office said detectives found a "large amount" of drugs, cash, several illegally possessed guns, ammunition and body armor. They also found evidence that guns were being manufactured at the home.
A 39-year-old man and a 31-year-old man were arrested and booked into the Monterey County Jail on charges related to child endangerment, committing a felony while on bail and weapons- and drug-related charges.
