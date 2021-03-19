Monterey County marks anniversary of shelter in place with day of action
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) This week marks one year since Monterey County issued a shelter in place order due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
To mark the anniversary, the county is asking community members to participate in a day of action, service or personal commitment to help others on Saturday.
The county says that while many local nonprofits have helped the community during the pandemic, many have also faced their own struggles. To help them, the county is asking the community to consider volunteering, donating or sharing gratitude.
Some of the nonprofits the county mentioned as examples include:
- Alisal Family Resource Center
- Food Bank for Monterey County
- United Way
- Community Foundation for Monterey County
- ALL IN Monterey
- Monterey Moose Lodge Family Center #876
- Palenke Arts
- The Marina Foundation
To see more local organizations, you can find a list on the Monterey County website here.
To share efforts on social media, the county suggests using #GivingBackMontereyCounty.
