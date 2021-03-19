Monterey County marks anniversary of shelter in place with day of action

News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) This week marks one year since Monterey County issued a shelter in place order due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To mark the anniversary, the county is asking community members to participate in a day of action, service or personal commitment to help others on Saturday.

The county says that while many local nonprofits have helped the community during the pandemic, many have also faced their own struggles. To help them, the county is asking the community to consider volunteering, donating or sharing gratitude.

Some of the nonprofits the county mentioned as examples include:

To see more local organizations, you can find a list on the Monterey County website here.

To share efforts on social media, the county suggests using #GivingBackMontereyCounty.