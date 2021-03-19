Greenfield man sentenced to prison for stalking former girlfriend

News

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION) A Greenfield man has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading no contest to stalking and violating a criminal protective order.

According to the Monterey County District Attorney's Office, 24-year-old Efrain Eulogio Donato and the victim were dating between July 2019 and February 2020, but he began harassing her after she broke up with him.

After the breakup, the DA's Office said he sent her more than 40 Facebook messages and called her more than 200 times. She blocked Donato's phone number, but in October 2020, the DA's Office said he began leaving threatening voicemails for the victim. He reportedly said, "I'm threatening you because you don't want to be with me," "I'm ready to blast somebody's s***" and "I'm going to shoot any m*********** that comes out of your house."

The following month, the DA's Office said Donato went to the victim's house and rang the doorbell. When she did not answer, he reportedly jumped the fence into her backyard and started banging on her bedroom window. The woman hid inside the house and called 911.

At the time of the incident, Donato was on probation for trespassing at the victim's house in February 2020. After his arrest, the DA's Office said he called the victim from the Monterey County Jail, violating an Emergency Protective Order.