Shelter in place issued for neighborhood during search for Santa Cruz chase suspect

LOS GATOS, Calif. (KION) The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office reports that a shelter in place is issued for the area around Old Santa Cruz Highway and Lexington School Road.

The Sheriff's Office is asking people to stay away from the area.

At around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, the Sheriff's Office said it received information from Santa Cruz police and the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office that they were involved in a chase near Highway 17 and Idylwild Road.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said the vehicle crashed in that area, so the department sent deputies to help search for the suspect that ran away. They were not able to find the suspect.

At around 8 a.m. Thursday morning, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said it got a 911 call from a homeowner near Old Santa Cruz Highway and Lexington School Road about a person sleeping in a vehicle who matched the description of the suspect.

Because it is believed there may be a gun, the Sheriff's Office sent a tactical team and multiple deputies to the area.

The suspect ran away again, according to investigators, and still has not been found. The Sheriff's Office said it is using its resources to find him.