Monterey Sports Center to reopen with limited capacity Monday

News

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey Sports Center announced that because Monterey County is now in the Blueprint for a Safer Economy, it is preparing to reopen.

State guidelines allow gyms and fitness centers in counties in the red tier to open at 10% capacity, and that is what the center says it plans to do starting Monday.

The center says masks will be required at all times and asks guests to follow physical distancing protocols. Pools, showers, saunas and locker rooms will be closed.

The Monterey Sports Center is also hiring several part-time positions now that it is preparing to reopen. The center has openings for these positions: front desk, sports specialist, lifeguard and facility attendant.