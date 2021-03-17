Santa Cruz boardwalk holds first open-air market
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk announced that it is hosting its first open-air market later this month.
The boardwalk says visitors can use it as an opportunity to support local artisans and businesses. There will be more than 30 booths, and vendors are expected to sell items such as jewelry, art, home products and more.
Below is a list of booths the boardwalk says will participate in the market:
- Color Street - Dry nail polish
- Kitschy Klutches - Handmade tote bags and accessories
- BeautyCounter - Skincare and makeup
- Ben Lomond Farms and Goods - Arts, crafts and pottery
- Damsel in Defense - Self Defense and empowerment equipment
- Turq and Terra Designs - Polymer clay jewelry, accessories and wall art
- Pure Romance
- Poppy & Twine Gift Co. - Gift boxes
- Follow the Sun Art - Art and design
- Big Paw Olive Oil Company - Olive oil
- Nor Cal Wax + Wicks - Candles
- Chalk Couture - Home decor products
- Noah's Way Sugar Scrubs
- Darci Shea Studios - Handmade jewelry
- Wetfeet Photography
- SeaSaltByEm Jewelry - Handmade jewelry
- Bottega Boop - Face masks
- SamBOWS - Hair accessories
- H2O at Home - Natural home care products
- Naomi Embernate Aerial Photography
- Buen Camino Jewelry - Handmade jewelry
- Golden PetLife - Hemp pet products
- Willow & The Wylde - Handmade items
- BBV Designs - Fused glass art and jewelry
- Thirty-One Gifts - Totes, bags and accessories
- Designs by DiCesare - Macrame plant hangers, plants, and pottery
- Get Faded Barbershop - Haircare products and merchandise
- Pixie Pop Ups - Flower truck
- Santa Cruz Boutique - Spread Kindness merchandise, lotions, and sanitizer
- North Coast Arts - Organic art soaps, candles and jewelry
- Darcy Russak Art - Fused glass windchimes
- Bagito - Reusable shopping bags and products
The market will be held on March 27 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Face coverings are required and boardwalk staff say health guidelines will be enforced.
