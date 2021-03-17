Santa Cruz boardwalk holds first open-air market

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk announced that it is hosting its first open-air market later this month.

The boardwalk says visitors can use it as an opportunity to support local artisans and businesses. There will be more than 30 booths, and vendors are expected to sell items such as jewelry, art, home products and more.

Below is a list of booths the boardwalk says will participate in the market:

Color Street - Dry nail polish

Kitschy Klutches - Handmade tote bags and accessories

BeautyCounter - Skincare and makeup

Ben Lomond Farms and Goods - Arts, crafts and pottery

Damsel in Defense - Self Defense and empowerment equipment

Turq and Terra Designs - Polymer clay jewelry, accessories and wall art

Pure Romance

Poppy & Twine Gift Co. - Gift boxes

Follow the Sun Art - Art and design

Big Paw Olive Oil Company - Olive oil

Nor Cal Wax + Wicks - Candles

Chalk Couture - Home decor products

Noah's Way Sugar Scrubs

Darci Shea Studios - Handmade jewelry

Wetfeet Photography

SeaSaltByEm Jewelry - Handmade jewelry

Bottega Boop - Face masks

SamBOWS - Hair accessories

H2O at Home - Natural home care products

Naomi Embernate Aerial Photography

Buen Camino Jewelry - Handmade jewelry

Golden PetLife - Hemp pet products

Willow & The Wylde - Handmade items

BBV Designs - Fused glass art and jewelry

Thirty-One Gifts - Totes, bags and accessories

Designs by DiCesare - Macrame plant hangers, plants, and pottery

Get Faded Barbershop - Haircare products and merchandise

Pixie Pop Ups - Flower truck

Santa Cruz Boutique - Spread Kindness merchandise, lotions, and sanitizer

North Coast Arts - Organic art soaps, candles and jewelry

Darcy Russak Art - Fused glass windchimes

Bagito - Reusable shopping bags and products

The market will be held on March 27 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Face coverings are required and boardwalk staff say health guidelines will be enforced.