San Benito County faces vaccine shortage

News

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION) San Benito County faces another challenge when it comes to the number of vaccinations that can be administered.

The state recently made the decision to give 40% of all vaccine doses to 25% of most underserved communities. San Benito County does not have any zip codes eligible for the equity effort.

According to the Los Angeles Times coronavirus vaccination tracker, San Benito is the 45th county out of 58 counties in total vaccinations administered. The county has administered 11,166 doses.

On Wednesday, county supervisors agreed to bring back a resolution for consideration calling for fairness in the state's distribution of COVID-19 vaccines because the county has received fewer doses per-capita than most other counties.

KION's Jonathan Sarabia will have more tonight at 5 and 6.