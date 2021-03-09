Salinas man found guilty of torture and mayhem related to domestic violence incident

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County District Attorney's Office said a jury found a Salinas man guilty of multiple charges stemming from a domestic violence incident.

Donovan Johnson was found guilty of torture, mayhem, false imprisonment, child abuse, corporal injury to a fellow parent and assault with a deadly weapon. There were also enhancements for great bodily injury and the use of a weapon.

The incident happened in November 2018 after an argument with his ex-girlfriend, who is also the mother of his four children. The DA's Office said Johnson was trying to convince her to get back together with him, but when she would not and started to ignore his messages, he felt rejected and became angry.

Investigators said Johnson went to the home where his ex-girlfriend was living with their children and her grandmother. When he went inside the house, he reportedly demanded her to get into his car, but when she refused, he started dragging her toward the door.

When the victim resisted him, the DA's Office said Johnson got a box cutter and started cutting her on several parts of her body, including her face, legs, back, hands and arms. Their 9-year-old son saw what was happening and cried for his father to stop, according to the DA's Office.

After the attack, the victim was not able to walk for about a month because Johnson severed nerves and muscles on her legs.

Johnson's sentencing is set for later this month. He is facing life in prison.