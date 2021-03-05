Police: Suspect in multiple Monterey vehicle burglaries leads officers on chase

News

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) A suspect in several burglaries reported in Monterey has been arrested after police said he led them on a chase across county lines.

Police said they received reports of six daytime burglaries on Thursday. Victims said their vehicle windows were shattered and items in the vehicles were missing. They were reported in the following locations:

Two in the 2600 block of Sand Dunes

One in the 500 block of Tyler

One in the 400 block of Cannery Row

One in the 700 block of Cannery Row

One in the Breakwater Cove parking lot

Witnesses at one of the burglaries said they saw a person carrying the victim's property away from the area and said they saw the suspect enter and leave in a black Hyundai sedan.

Just after 1 p.m., officers saw a vehicle matching the description pull into a parking lot on Del Monte and tried to detain the driver, but they said he drove away over parking curbs and sideswiped a parked vehicle.

Police said the driver led them on a chase along Highway 1 that reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour but lost sight of the vehicle on the highway north of Imjin. During the chase, officers saw the driver throw a wallet onto the highway.

Officers with the California Highway Patrol later found the vehicle heading north on Highway 1 and a chase began. It was later stopped due to safety concerns.

When the vehicle crossed into Santa Cruz County, multiple people reported seeing it being driven in a reckless manner. When it got to the area around 41st Avenue in Soquel, police said it hit another vehicle before getting off the highway. After getting off, police said the driver parked in the 2600 block of 41st Avenue and tried to run away. When CHP officers got there, they found the driver, identified as 30-year-old Oakland resident Xavier Hardy Gonzalves, and arrested him before turning him over to Monterey police.

During the investigation, police said they found stolen items from two of the burglaries in Gonzalves' vehicle, and the wallet on the highway had been stolen during one of the burglaries.

He is facing multiple charges related to burglary and fleeing from a peace officer.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sergeant Delgado at 831-646-3831. To remain anonymous, call 831-646-3840.