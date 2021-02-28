Marching Into Spring

News

Air Quality (as of 3:30PM):

Good for all reporting stations.



Weather Story: Conditions will remain clear and dry and on Sunday, temperatures will warm back up. High pressure continues to play spoiler on rain chances, deflecting an approaching system off to our south. It's possible it may skirt through the region late Wednesday night, but that's the best chance of rain in our viewing area in the short term. A better chance will come later in the week or perhaps into the weekend as the ridge finally breaks down enough to let a weather system through.

Rest of Sunday: Mostly sunny with a few high, thin clouds passing through. Warmer, with highs mainly in the 60s. A few spots may touch 70ºF. A light onshore breeze in the afternoon.



Overnight: Mostly clear and cool with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s for most areas. A inland valleys may dip into the low 30s.

Extended: The weather pattern becomes a little more unsettled and uncertain in the coming week. A passing system to the south will bring an increase in clouds mid-week and maybe some light rain sneaking in late Wednesday night. Better rain chances come late in the week.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 40ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 8th – 14th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: Abnormally dry for most of the viewing area, moderate drought for most of Santa Clara County outside of the Santa Cruz Mountains and the northeastern sections of San Benito County.