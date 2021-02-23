Hartnell College hosts virtual job fairs for students and Central Coast residents

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Hartnell College is hosting a series of seven two-hour virtual career fairs through April to help local residents and students in need of finding a job.

This is in a partnership with the Salinas Valley Adult Education Consortium and the Monterey County Workforce Development Board.

College officials say these fairs will be open for high school, community college and adult education students, as well as job seekers not in school. They will cover a wide range of academic fields and feature opportunities for both permanent hiring and internships.

During the two-hour event, employers will highlight the most essential and technical skills in their work field with PowerPoint presentations as well as share their own career pathways, according to college officials. There will also be zoom breakout rooms for smaller groups with employee presenters for questioning.

The job fair dates are as follows:

Feb. 24, 2021: Healthcare and Public Safety (4:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.)

March 9, 2021: STEAM (students, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) (1 p.m. to 3 p.m.)

March 12, 2021: Languages, Education & Cultural Arts (1 p.m. to 3 p.m.)

March 17, 2021: Business, Hospitality & Entrepreneurs (1 p.m. to 3 p.m.)

April 7, 2021: Ag & Industrial Supply Chain (5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.)

April 14, 2021: Public Policy & Social Justice (1 p.m. to 3 p.m.)

April 21, 2021: Health & Wellness (1 p.m. to 3 p.m.)

To register click here.