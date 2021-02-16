Skip to Content
U.S. childhood obesity rates could be increasing because of pandemic

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) School closures have left many children to rely on virtual learning, and this had led to a sedentary and unhealthy lifestyle for some, which could lead to increased childhood obesity.

Currently, around 13.5 million children are considered to be obese, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

