4 fully vaccinated Oregonians test positive for COVID-19

(KION) Oregon is investigating four 'breakthrough cases,' or instances where people who have been vaccinated contract COVID-19.

The Oregon Health Authority announced the cases Friday and said that the individuals experienced no symptoms or mild symptoms.

Dr. Dean Sidelinger with the OHA said this is not unexpected as no vaccine is 100% effective. He adds that the vaccine may help keep recipients from getting seriously ill even if they do get sick.

