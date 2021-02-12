Marina man wanted for allegedly battering woman, threatening to shoot her

News

MARINA, Calif. (KION) Marina police are looking for a man wanted on domestic violence, brandishing a handgun, being a felon in possession of a handgun, criminal threats and violation of a domestic violence protective order charges.

Police responded to the 300 block of Carmel Avenue shortly before 8:30 p.m. Thursday after a woman reported that someone texted her asking for help at that location. County communications found that there had been several prior domestic violence incidents involving a woman and 26-year-old Ronald Tinsley at the address, and a criminal protective order was in effect.

When officers got there, they found a woman at the front door, who they said was "hysterical and terrified," and they helped her and her two children get to safety.

The woman said Tinsley was in the house and had battered her, brandished a gun at her and threatened to shoot her.

Law enforcement set up a perimeter and tried to get Tinsley to surrender, but during a search, they found that he was no longer at the home.

Police are still looking for Tinsley. They said he was last seen wearing blue sweatpants, a gray T-shirt and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Marina Police at 831-884-1210 or 911. Police consider him armed and dangerous.