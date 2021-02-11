Jim Nantz talks Super Bowl and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with KION

News

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KION)

CBS Sports broadcaster Jim Nantz is the host of the network's coverage of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Aside from being the network's lead play-by-play sportscaster, coming off his role as the voice of Super Bowl 55, he calls the Monterey Peninsula home.

Nantz sat down with KION anchor Aaron Groff to talk about the Super Bowl, the Pro-Am in a pandemic year, the impact of no spectators on the course, and what celebrities are the best golfers.