Monterey County adds five new trailers to the Alternate Housing site in King City

KING CITY, Calif. (KION) Five new trailers have been added to the Monterey County Alternate Housing site located at San Lorenzo Park in King City. The site is for residents who need to isolate as they recover from COVID-19.

The new trailers were delivered on February 5, 2021, and they will be an addition to the 15 trailers given from the state back in April 2020, when the housing site first launched.

County officials say the total cost for the new trailers is $116,000. They add that the trailers were purchased from Monterey County's Cannabis Fund, which was approved by the Board of Supervisors last month.

The trailers will not only provide additional housing for guests, but it will also allow staff to do any repairs and maintenance on trailers without having to turn away guests due to lack of space, according to county officials.

The city of Salinas also provides another alternate housing location for COVID-19 positive guests who cannot safely isolate themselves at home. However, instead of trailers, guests will be staying in hotel rooms.



County officials say each site is staffed to help guests while recovering. They add that meals are provided as well as routine medical visits until they are released. Pets and service animals can also be accommodated under certain restrictions.

Those who need to be placed into the Alternate Housing Site Program must be referred by a medical professional or the Monterey County Health Department. If you or someone you know is COVID positive and does not have a place to safely isolate, you can call 211.