SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Dominican Hospital is partnering with the Santa Cruz County Farm Bureau and California Strawberry Commission to host the first every mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic for agricultural workers in Santa Cruz County.

The clinic will be on February 3, 2021 from noon to 1 p.m., located at Casserly Hall in Watsonville.

Health officials at Domican Hospital say they anticipate vaccinating approximately 1,000 local agricultural workers in a span of two days.

They add that members of the Latinx community heavily represent the agriculture industry in Santa Cruz County, and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Latinx and other minority groups are not represented equally among COVID-19 cases in the U.S. This is because of long-standing systemic health and social inequities.

According to the Santa Cruz County Health Services Agency, as of February 2, 2021, 54.35% of COVID-19 cases countywide are within the Latinx community.

Workers who will be vaccinated tomorrow were selected through the Santa Cruz County Farm Bureau and have been prescheduled. There will be bilingual staff at the clinic who can answer any questions.