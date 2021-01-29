Santa Clara County deputy accused of faking shooting arrested

News

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KION and CBS SF) A deputy with the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office has been arrested following accusations that he lied about a shooting last year.

The deputy, Sukhdeep Gill, is charged with filing a false police report and felony vandalism, according to the CBS affiliate in the Bay Area.

The incident happened on Jan. 31, 2020 when Gill said he had been shot and injured outside of Morgan Hill. He said he was saved when the bullet hit his body camera. KPIX reports that Gill said in the police report that a vehicle with its lights off approached him and a suspect or suspect fired at least four shots at him. He said he returned fire.

When the incident happened, KPIX said Sheriff Laurie Smith called the shooting a potential hate crime and "ambush." Gill is reportedly a practicing Sikh who wears a headdress.

Detectives said that after an investigation, they believe the evidence suggests that the shooting was fabricated and did not happen as reported. In October, KPIX said the Sheriff's Office reported that it had not found a shooter or suspect vehicle and that Gill was on administrative leave.

The case was referred to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office, and Gill was arrested after the DA's Office decided to file formal charges.

“If the allegations hold true, Deputy Gill’s actions are not representative of the upstanding men and women of the Sheriff’s Office, who risk their lives every day to serve and protect our community with honesty and integrity," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.