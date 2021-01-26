Calif. Health and Human Services Secretary to provide update on COVID-19

News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION) California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly is providing an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that all stay at home orders were lifted and that the entire state will once again be subject to the tier system in the Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

According to the California Department of Public Health, there have been 3.1 million cases statewide and 37,118 deaths as of Jan. 24.