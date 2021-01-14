Local health professionals asked to volunteer to administer the COVID-19 vaccine

News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County Health Department is looking for volunteers to help administer the COVID-19 vaccine.

To be chosen, volunteers must have a license to practice medicine or nursing, or otherwise currently approved to administer vaccines. This includes but is not limited to, Physicians, Surgeons, Nurse Practitioners, Registered Nurses, Pharmacists, Nursing Students, and Medical Assistants.

You can find the full list of licensees authorized to administer vaccines in California here.

The location and assignment would depend on the organizational needs as well as the specific position applied for. Volunteers must have flexible hours, must be able to work outdoors in all weather conditions, and have reliable transportation.

This is an unpaid position. You can find more information on how to apply here.