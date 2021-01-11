Monterey County Coroner’s office secure refrigeration trailer to help capacity concerns

News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County Coroner's office secured a 53-foot refrigeration trailer in light of capacity concerns following COVID-19 deaths.

According to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office, facilities such as hospitals, private mortuaries and the Coroner's Office have almost exceeded capacity.

They add that the trailer may not be required, however, exceeding capacity limits is not an acceptable situation to be in, and this new trailer should help ease that risk.

As a safety precaution, only staff of the Coroner's Office will be allowed to access the trailer.