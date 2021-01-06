California orders hospital transfers, surgery delays amid COVID surge

News

(KION) California's public health officer released an order requiring strained hospitals to delay elective surgical procedures and transfer patients to hospitals with more capacity as the state faces a COVID-19 surge.

As the pandemic continues, staffing and resources are spreading thin, and Intensive Care Unit hospitalizations are increasing.

The goal is to make sure sick patients get the care they need and enough resources are available to care for them.

Under the order, if a region has zero percent ICU availability, hospitals will delay Elective Surgery Acuity Scale (ESAS) Tier 1 and 2 surgical procedures. For example, carpal tunnel and colonoscopy procedures are Tier 1 surgeries that would be delayed. Low risk cancer and non-urgent spine procedures would be delayed under Tier 2. (See chart below for more examples.

Also under the order, hospitals that reached crisis care levels will transfer patients to other hospitals that are capable of accepting them.

The order will remain in effect for at least three weeks.

The San Joaquin Valley Region, which includes San Benito County, currently falls under the zero percent ICU availability condition under the order.

