Sheriff’s Office: Aromas explosion caused by drug lab

News

AROMAS, Calif. (KION)--One woman is in a hospital's burn center following an explosion in Aromas on Monday afternoon.

Monterey County Sheriff's Office officials say a drug lab caused the explosion, but were not able to go into detail about what type of drug, as the investigation is ongoing.

The explosion happened Monday at 3:08 on Blohm Avenue.

One person is in custody, and a relative of that suspect was flown to a trauma center with first and second degree burns.