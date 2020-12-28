Skip to Content
today at 12:13 pm
Published 12:11 pm

Cal Fire releases cause of Carmel Fire

Carmel Fire damage
CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. (KION) Cal Fire has released the cause of the Carmel Fire that first began in August.

The agency said it was caused by a vehicle. KION has reached out to Cal Fire for more details. Cachagua Fire initially suspected that the fire was started by sparks coming from a vehicle.

The Carmel Fire started on Aug. 18 near Cachagua Road and Carmel Valley Road in Carmel Valley. It burned 6,905 acres before it was considered 100% contained on Sept. 4.

Cal Fire reports that 73 structures were destroyed and 7 were damaged.

