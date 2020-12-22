Here’s where Central Coast families in need can pick up food ahead of Christmas

News

Dec. 23

UFW Foundation- The United Farm Workers Foundation is distributing free food to essential workers starting at 4 p.m. at 118 E. Gabilan Street. Text "Esencial" to 877-877 for more.

Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds- Second Harvest Food Bank will be holding a drive-thru food distribution from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fairgrounds in Watsonville instead of its normal Friday distribution. They will be giving out produce, pantry items and frozen meats.

The following are hosted by the Food Bank for Monterey County:

Primera Iglesia Bautista Del Sur- Food distribution will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. at 1212 E. Alisal Street.

Salinas Valley Fairgrounds- Food distribution will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. at 625 Division Street.

New Republic Elementary School- Food distribution will take place from 2 to 3 p.m. at 636 Arcadia Way.

Cattlemen and College Roads in San Ardo- Food distribution will take place from 11 a.m. to noon.

Dec. 25

Monterey County Fairgrounds- The Community Holiday Dinner Committee will be handing out turkey sandwiches, chips and water bottles from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of the Monterey Room.