Europe’s leading tour company could quit the London Stock Exchange

By Hanna Ziady, CNN

London (CNN) — Tui, one of the world’s largest tour operators, is weighing whether to quit the London Stock Exchange in what would be another blow to the city’s standing as a global financial center.

The German company, which is dual-listed in London and Frankfurt, said in a statement Wednesday that it had been approached by some shareholders to discuss “whether the current listing structure is optimal” and whether a “delisting from the London Stock Exchange would be in the best interest of shareholders.”

It added that a significant share of the trading in its stock had migrated from the United Kingdom to Germany in the past four years. Potential advantages of a single listing in Frankfurt include “the centralization of liquidity, a clearer investment profile… as well as reducing costs,” Tui said.

— This is a developing story and will be updated.

