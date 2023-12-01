Walmart is the latest advertiser to pull ads from Elon Musk’s X

By Nathaniel Meyersohn and Parija Kavilanz, CNN

New York (CNN) — Walmart confirmed on Friday that it is not advertising on X, the social media platform owned by Elon Musk and formerly known as Twitter.

“We aren’t advertising on X as we’ve found other platforms to better reach our customers,” a Walmart spokesperson said.

Reuters first reported Walmart’s move.

A number of prominent brands paused their advertising on X, formerly known as Twitter, last month following Musk’s public embrace of an antisemitic conspiracy theory favored by White supremacists.

The advertising exodus included media companies like Disney, Paramount, NBCUniversal, Comcast, Lionsgate and Warner Bros. Discovery, the parent of CNN.

Musk visited Israel this week, where he went to a Kibbutz attacked by Hamas on October 7, spoke with families of Israeli hostages and met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

