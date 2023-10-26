BP buys $100 million worth of Tesla chargers

By Peter Valdes-Dapena, CNN

(CNN) — Oil and gas company BP has agreed to purchase $100 million worth of electric vehicle chargers from Tesla. This marks the first time Tesla has ever sold chargers to another company, according to an announcement from BP.

BP will begin installing the chargers next year, but no specific number of chargers was mentioned in the announcement. The company is purchasing 250 kilowatt fast chargers, the sort usually called Superchargers by Tesla. These chargers won’t look like other Tesla chargers, though. They will be branded with a “BP Pulse” logo and will be used as part of BP’s own charging network.

The chargers will be able to power vehicles with either Tesla’s NACS charging port, which many other automakers have announced they are switching to, or the CCS charging port currently common on most non-Tesla EVs.

Tesla did not respond to a request for more information on the arrangement.

The chargers will be installed at various BP-owned locations including TravelCenters of America, Thorntons and ﻿Amoco locations, the company said. Some will also be installed at third-party locations, such as Hertz centers, as part of a previously announced deal.

BP Pulse, BP’s EV charging business, operates 27,000 charging points currently and has announced plans for rapid expansion.

