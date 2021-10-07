Second round of Golden State Stimulus checks to go out this week
CALIFORNIA (KION) Two-third of Californias are eligible for the Golden State Stimulus GSS II checks that are supposed to be rolling out into your bank accounts this week.
Here's how to qualify:
- File your 2020 taxes by 10/15/21
- Make $75K or less for the 2020 tax year
- Be a CA resident for more than half of the 2020 tax year
If you qualified for the first GSS checks that were released earlier this year, unless you claimed a dependant, you might not qualify for the second GSS check coming out this week.
To find out if you qualify for GSS II and how much money you could be eligible for, click here.
