Who qualifies for the $600 California stimulus checks?

News

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) California Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law a COVID-19 economic relief package that includes $600 for Californians who qualify.

But, who exactly qualifies and when will Californians have access to this checks?

In general, people who make less than $30,000 a year will qualify and would help around 5.7 million people says Carlos Lopez, CEO and Founder of Lopez Tax Service.

“5.7 million residents will receive the $600 California stimulus payment and those eligible for the payment will include people receiving the California Income Earned Tax Credit as well as residents who are currently qualified under several existing federal assistance programs," says Lopez.

If you qualify for Calfresh, Medi-Cal, general assistance, and Cal Works, you will be able to receive this check. This includes around 90,000 Monterey County residents receiving community benefits.

Leonardo Cortez-Heredia, a CalFresh Analyst for Monterey County says that those who receive the stimulus checks will continue to receive their current benefits.

"Just to make sure that we clearly indicate that the stimulus, this new $600 stimulus check, is not going to affect them in their benefits for the services that we provide which is CalFresh, Medi-Cal, general assistance, and CalWorks," says Heredia.

Governor Newsom emphasized the importance of giving a stimulus for those who did not qualify on the federal level.

This includes those who are are ITIN holders.

ITIN holders are eligible even if they earn up to $75,000 annually to make up for a lack of a stimulus check from the federal government.

Under California's plan, their direct payment can increase to $1,200 if they also qualify for the earned income tax credit.