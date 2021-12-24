Point Lobos Closed for the weekend

POINT LOBOS, Calif. (KION-TV) With severe weather in our forecast and hazardous conditions in the park, California State Parks announced that Point Lobos will be closed from Saturday, Dec. 25 to Monday, Dec. 27.

You can see there are several trees down and a number of trails were closed because of water damage. California State Parks said they will continue to evaluate conditions to determine when Point Lobos will be safe to open.

Point Lobos isn't the only place seeing the effects of the current storm. Over in the Santa Cruz mountains, a rockslide and fallen trees caused roads to close.

